Genome sequencing to be done on patients with less than 30 viral load

KOLKATA: Amid Omicron scare, the state Health department has laid stress on conducting genome sequencing on more number of Covid infected patients, especially those whose viral loads are below a certain limit.

People are returning from foreign countries. Most of them are testing negative for Covid on arrival at the Calcutta airport and taking home isolation. Many people are coming to Bengal via other states. In the current situation, the state Health department has been exploring the possibility of carrying out more genome sequencing in the state.

Genome sequencing has been mandatory for those who test positive for Covid after returning from foreign land.

As the Omicron variant has more transmitting capacity than the delta variant, the state government is committed to check the spread of the new variant.

According to sources, it was decided by the Health department that genome sequencing will be conducted on those whose CT value or vial load will be less than 30. In the country, more than 200 people have been found positive. Only one patient had tested positive for Omicron in Bengal after returning from a foreign country. The patient however tested negative within 48 hours.