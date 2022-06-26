'Genome sequencing must if CT value of Covid positive samples below 30'

Kolkata: With an aim to detect whether any new Covid variant is prevalent in Bengal, the state health department has directed all the pathological laboratories to focus on CT Value of Covid positive samples and if the CT Value of a sample goes below 30, that particular sample must be sent for genome sequencing.



The health department already issues necessary instructions to the districts in the wake of a sudden rise in daily cases.

According to sources, the health department's instruction said that if the CT Value of a positive sample stands at 30 or below, that particular sample must be sent from the testing lab for genome sequencing.

Health officials are trying to detect which variant of the Covid is not affecting most of the people in Bengal. It will also give a picture to the health department if the variant is mutating further. The health department has also asked all the districts to increase the daily sample tests. Health officials have, however, assured that the situation is under control and no jump has been traced in hospital admission yet.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has suggested that if the CT Value in a report is 35 or more it can be considered as a negative report. It could also signify that the virus is in its initial stages and replication in the body has just started.

Health experts had earlier warned that asymptomatic cases are going up and they suggested that the number of daily Covid tests should be increased. It may be mentioned here that a recent sentinel survey conducted by the health department suggested that many of infected patients are asymptomatic.

The recent sentinel survey report was carried out between June 15-17 on over 11,000 samples collected from 28 hospitals. According to the health department figure, Kolkata has the highest daily Covid infection followed by North 24-Parganas and South 24-Parganas.

Health department also asked the districts to give further emphasis on vaccination. There are around 1,686 government run vaccination centres while the number of private vaccination centers stands at 162.

As the daily infection went below 30 in the past couple of months, many people became reluctant to get the booster dose. Many elderly citizens have skipped their booster doses.