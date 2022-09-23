Gautam Ghose urges govt to restore, preserve Tarun Majumdar films

kolkata: Director Gautam Ghose has urged the government to step forward and help in film preservation and restoration works of legendary filmmakers like Tarun Majumdar and Tapan Sinha.



"The negatives of most of Tapan Sinha and Tarun Majumdar's films are destroyed. Film restoration and preservation is not a profitable work but it is indeed needed. So, I urge the government to help in this matter," said the 'Moner Manush' director. Ghose, Biplab Chattopadhyay, Manoj Mitra, and Samik Bandopadhyay were present at Gorky Sadan, Kolkata at the exhibition of memorabilia of Tarun Majumdar, who passed away on July 4, 2022 at the age of 91.

Ghose has always enjoyed a close relationship with the 'Balika Badhu' director, who is credited for launching the careers of stars like Tapas Pal, Debashree Roy, Moushumi Chatterjee and others.

"From comedy, serious films to social drama, Tarun Majumdar made films as long as he could. Most of his films were based on Bengali literature and were immensely successful at the box office. To him, nothing mattered more than the Bengali audience. He was never bothered about international film festivals or national awards," he said.

Manoj Mitra also echoed similar sentiments and appealed for the restoration of Majumdar's films. "He used to watch my plays and share his feedback. He made films on diverse topics and those should be restored for the future generation," said Mitra.

Biplab Chattopadhyay was introduced to Majumdar by famed cinematographer Soumendu Roy.

Chattopadhyay recalled the director as "extremely polite and meticulous." "I worked with Tarun babu on 'Parasmoni' in 1988, which

influenced me a lot as an actor," he said.