Gaurav Sharma to become Commissioner of Chandernagore Police Commissionerate

Kolkata: IPS officer Gaurav Sharma will become the new Commissioner of Chandernagore Police Commissionerate following resignation tendered by Humayun Kabir on 'personal ground'.



Kabir, an IPS officer of 2003 batch, is presently posted as Commissioner of Chandernagore Police Commissionerate in the rank of IG. Kabir, who was promoted to the post of IG in December 2020, would continue to work in his present post till January 31.

The IPS officer of 2005 batch, Sharma is presently posted as Joint Commissioner of Police (Establishment) in Kolkata. He has been transferred to the post of Commissioner of Chandernagore Police Commissionerate in the rank of DIG. "I have resigned from my service on personal ground. I wrote many books and have planned to make some films, both short and long. So I have resigned now,"

Kabir said.

Meanwhile, speculation is rife that the IPS officer, who had earlier served in the post of DIG (Traffic) and DIG Darjeeling Range, may join politics. On July 1, 2019 Kabir was posted as Commissioner of Chandernagore Police Commissionerate replacing Akhilesh Kumar Chaturvedi.