Gariahat twin murder: Woman held; another suspect at large

kolkata: In what seems to be a major breakthrough in the sensational twin murder case of Gariahat, police have arrested a woman on Wednesday from Diamond Harbour for her alleged involvement in the crime.



This was the first arrest made after 72 hours of the murders. Earlier, the managing director of an engineering firm, Subir Chaki, and his driver, Rabin Mondal, were found murdered in the former's ancestral house on Kankulia road in Gariahat.

Both, the bodies bore deep injury marks.

Over the past two days, police had interrogated more than 100 people in connection to the case.

Meanwhile, cops learnt about the alleged involvement of the woman, identified as Mithu Haldar of Panchantala Diamond Harbour.

According to sources, Mithu was picked up from her rented house and brought to Diamond Harbor police station by the local police, where cops from the Homicide section of Kolkata Police grilled her. During interrogation, several ambiguities were found in her statement.

She failed to satisfy the cops with her answers and was detained. Later, she was taken to Lalbazar.

There, she was again interrogated and finally the accused allegedly confessed to her crime.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Jt. CP), Crime, Murlidhar said Mithu has confessed her involvement as a conspirator.

Her elder son got in touch with Chaki after seeing an advertisement for sale of the house. He even went to Kankulia to see the house as well.

Later, Mithu and her son constructed a plan. The son contacted Chaki posing as a different buyer.

On Sunday, they came to see the house again and murdered Chaki and Mondal. However, police refused to divulge any more information like motive behind the murder, citing investigation protocol. Cops are searching for Mithu's son, who is absconding.

Sources informed that the landlady of Mithu saw her washing clothes with blood stains on them. When she asked Mithu about what happened, she reportedly told the land lady that her son got involved in a brawl and got injured.

Meanwhile, cops also came to know that a few years ago Mithu and her son and another relative tried to kill her husband Subhash Haldar. She was arrested, but later granted bail. During interrogation, Mithu told the cops that she used to work as a domestic help at a teacher's house in Diamond Harbour.