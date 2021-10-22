Gariahat twin murder: Cops reconstruct scene of escape; accused sent to 14-day police custody

kolkata: A day after making the first arrest in the Gariahat twin murder case, police on Thursday reconstructed the scene to ascertain how the accused fled from crime spot after murdering Subir Chaki, managing director of an engineering firm, and his driver Rabin Mondal.



On Wednesday night, police arrested a woman—identified as Mithu Haldar from Diamond Harbor— for her alleged involvement in the double murder. She was produced before the Alipore court and remanded to police custody for 14 days. According to police, Mithu did not go inside the house of Chaki.She was waiting nearby. After cops recorded her statement, she was taken to Kankulia area for reconstruction of the scene. Sources informed that Mithu showed the way using which she and others fled after the murders were committed. Apart from the reconstruction, police conducted a raid at her rented house in Diamond Harbor and seized some garments with blood stains on them.Meanwhile, a massive manhunt has been launched to nab Mithu's son, Vicky. Cops came to know that Vicky had contacted Chaki posing as a prospective buyer of the house. He used to claim himself as an engineer of Metro Railway to his relatives. To convince them, Vicky used to interact in English over the phone. Cops suspect that Mithu, Vicky and others thought that Chaki might be carrying a huge amount of money with him and thus planned the murder. But after the murders, they did not find any money or valuables which could be looted.

Mithu's landlady doubted her when she saw Mithu washing clothes with blood stains. However, she claimed that Vicky got involved in a brawl with some youths and got injured. However, none of her neighbours had seen Vicky since then.