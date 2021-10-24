Gariahat murders: Two accused sent to 14-day police custody

Kolkata: Two persons Bapi Mondal and Jahir Gazi who were arrested by Kolkata Police's Detective department in connection with the double murder case at Kankulia Road in Gariahat on Friday were remanded to police custody for 14 days after being produced at Alipore Court on Saturday.



The police have launched a manhunt for Vicky and two other persons involved in the crime who are still at large. An investigating officer said that Vicky has been constantly shifting his location for eluding the cops. His location was found in a remote island in South 24-Parganas once but have now shifted.

"We are interrogating Vicky's mother Mithu Halder and the two arrested persons to have a knowledge of the probable hideouts of Vicky who is the prime accused in the murder," the officer said.

The sleuths during course of investigation have learnt that Vicky was at a building construction site at Fern Road close to Kankulia Road on the day when the crime was committed. He had worked there till 5 pm when all the labourers left for the day. He had called Subir Chaki, 61, managing director of Kilburn Engineering Ltd at around 5.30 pm so that nobody at the construction site could have an inkling of something foul in his mind.

Chaki and his driver, Rabin Mondal, 65, were found murdered in the house on Sunday night. According to police sources there were five persons including Vicky who had entered Chaki's house.