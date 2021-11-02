Gariahat murders: Prime accused Vicky arrested from Mumbai

Kolkata: Kolkata Police arrested the prime accused of Gariahat double murder case, Vicky Haldar, from Kala Chowki in Mumbai in Saturday.



Officers from the city police's Detective Department also arrested Vicky's friend, Subhankar Mondal, from Mumbai where the duo had started working as "watchmen".

Acting on a tip off, a team of the Detective Department's Homicide section comprising a sub-inspector, two constables and a homeguard travelled to Mumbai to arrest the accused who was at large since the day of the incident on October 19.

A managing director of a prominent engineering firm in Kolkata, Subir Chaki, and his driver, Rabin Mondal, were murdered at the former's house at Kankulia in Gariahat. They were killed when Chaki meet the accused Vicky, who came in guise of a prospective buyer of the Kankulia house with an intention of robbery.

Police had arrested Vicky's mother, Mithu Haldar, from her Diamond Harbour house. Sources said that from Mithu it was known that some of their neighbours from Diamond Harbour went to Mumbai to work as daily wage labourers and some of them are also working as security personnel at an under construction buildings in Mumbai.

Police subsequently quizzed some of the neighbours and came to know about the under construction building at Kala Chowki in Mumbai.

Based on the tip off, police went to Mumbai and arrested Vicky at around 9.10 pm from the ground floor of the parking lot of Kalpataru AVANA situated at St. Xavier's Street at Kala Chowki's Parel East in Mumbai.

Subhankar, originally a resident of Bill Taldah of Amjhara at Basanti in South 24-Parganas, was arrested after half an hour from the same location, said a senior police officer.

The duo was given transit remand when produced before a local Court November 3. Sources said that they would be brought to Kolkata on Tuesday only and produced before the Alipore Court.