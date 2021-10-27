Gariahat murders: Massive manhunt on to nab key accused

kolkata: Police have launched a massive manhunt to nab the prime accused of the Gariahat double murder case, Vicky Haldar and one of his associates, who are still evading arrest.



According to sources, during interrogation of Vicky's mother Mithu Haldar and other arrested persons, cops came to know that they had planned for the murder of corporate head Subir Chaki at least two months ago. During interrogation, Mithu claimed that she was unaware of the murder plan till a day before crime was committed. Police suspect that Vicky and his associate managed to flee from the state immediately after the double murder.However, till date cops have no clue about Vicky's hideout. Police came to know that though Vicky had managed to complete his secondary education, he was a quite convincing person. But, he used to dress like a corporate office employee and several people heard him talking in English as well.Cops suspect that as soon as Vicky will be out of money, he will definitely contact his friends or family members.

A day after making the first arrest in the Gariahat twin murder case, police had reconstructed the scene to ascertain how the accused fled from the crime spot. Cops suspect that Mithu, Vicky and others thought that Chaki might be carrying a huge amount of money with him and thus planned the murder. But after the murders, they did not find any money or valuables which could be looted.