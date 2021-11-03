Gariahat murders: Key accused & his aide sent to custody till Nov 13

kolkata: Vicky Halder—the prime accused in the twin murders of managing director of a prominent engineering firm Subir Chaki and his driver Rabin Mandal—and his associate, Subhankar Mondal, were remanded in police custody till November 13 when produced before the Alipore Court on Tuesday.



After getting the custody of the accused, police are now trying to know the exact reason behind the murder. Investigators are suspecting that Vicky along with his five associates went to meet Chaki, posing as prospective buyers of his Kankulia house, assuming that the victim was carrying huge amount of cash with him.

Police suspect that the accused had an intension to loot cash after attacking the deceased with sharp weapon. Sources in the Kolkata Police stated that it could be a possible motive behind the crime as Vicky wanted to be 'instantly rich.'The police came to know that Vicky had taken up the job as supervisor at a construction site on Fern Road only after his first meeting with Chaki as a prospective buyer of the house when the later had proposed a price of Rs 1.5 crore to sell out the Kankulia house.

Police suspect that Vicky had collected all information about Chaki while working at Fern Road and came to know that the victim belongs to the affluent section of the society who owns flats at posh area of New Town and Urbana. Public Prosecutor Souren Ghoshal submitted before the court that the duo, who was arrested from Mumbai and brought to Kolkata in transit remand, had direct involvement in the murder and sought their full term police custody.

The police have seized two mobile phones, train tickets, ATM cards, some money and clothes from the duo.

The police are, however, yet to find out the sharp weapon that was used to kill the victims and the finger ring and money purse of Chaki.