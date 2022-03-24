Gariahat flyover to remain shut from March 25-29

Kolkata: Gariahat flyover will be closed for vehicular movement from March 25 night to March 29 morning for load capacity test by the Hooghly River Bridge Commissioners (HRBC).



On Wednesday, the Kolkata Police informed that the flyover will be closed for vehicular movement from 10 pm on March 25. It will remain closed till 6 am on March 29. During the period, North and South-bound vehicles will have to avail Gariahat Road. Buses of route number 80B, 234, 37A, 13C/1 and AC-5 will be diverted from Deshapriya Park Crossing to avail Sarat Bose and Southern Avenue to avoid Gariahat crossing. Mini buses originating from Kasba and Ekdalia will have to avail Swinhoe Street, Cornfield Road, Rash Behari Avenue and Bijan Setu to avoid Gariahat crossing.