Gariahat double murder case: Another accused arrested

Kolkata: The police made another major breakthrough in the double murder case at Kankulia Road in Gariahat by arresting another accused who was directly involved in the killings.



However, the police are still in search of the prime accused in the Vicky Halder case.

The accused, identified as Sanjay Mondal of Parulia in South 24 Parganas, was arrested on the wee hours on Friday. He was produced at the Alipore court on Friday and was remanded to police custody for 14 days.

During the probe, police came to know about Sanjay who was brought by Vicky Haldar. On the wee hours on Friday, the police went to his residence in Parulia. But Sanjay somehow came to know that police are coming for him, so he fled and tried to hide inside a septic tank of a house. But the cops managed to track him down and compelled him to get out of there. He was later arrested.

Sanjay was there at the murder spot and had participated in the crime. Police are interrogating him to find out where Vicky is. It is suspected that he has already left the state.

However, cops are keeping a close watch on the near and dear ones of Vicky in case he tries to contact anybody.