Gariahat: 2 nabbed for attack on girl, snatching her bag

KOLKATA: Two youths have been arrested on Tuesday night for allegedly snatching a bag from a woman a few days back at Swinhoe Street.



On Sunday night, a woman was returning home along with her daughter to the Picnic Garden area. When they were passing through Swinhoe

Street, their two-wheeler broke down. When the women were thinking what to do next, the motorcycle-borne accused—identified as Sheikh Fardeen Ali and Sheikh Imran Ali of Tiljala—offered them help. But, the woman and her daughter asked them to leave.

One of the accused started looking under the two-wheeler and posed as if he was trying to fix up the issue. All of a sud-den, he started pulling the bag from the woman's daughter.When she resisted, the accused assaulted her and fled with the bag containing three mobilephones and some cash. Later, the woman somehow managed to reach home.

On Tuesday, she lodged a complaint at the Gariahat police station. In her complaint, she mentioned the last four digits of the motorcycle's registration number. After registering a case, police started scrutinising the CCTV footage of the area and finally spotted the youth's motorcycle. Later at night, the duo was picked up from their residences and the mobile phones were recovered. The duo was produced before Alipore court on Wednesday. They have been remanded in judicial custody till March 8.