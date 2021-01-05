Garia-Airport Metro corridor: State finalises names of nine stations

Kolkata: The state Transport department has finalised the names of nine metro stations in New Town in the Garia- Airport Metro corridor. Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) is executing the 32 km metro corridor and construction of most of the metro stations in New Town area is going on in full swing and some of them are in the advanced stage too.

"New Town has been growing rapidly and these stations were named a long time back before many structures like Nazrul Tirtha or Biswa Bangla Convention Centre came into being. We had felt that if the stations' name are in parity with the locations it will be easier for the people to identify," a senior official of the Transport department said.

An official in the Housing & Infrastructure Development Corporation (HIDCO) said that residents of New Town were particularly sore when they discovered that a label had been given temporarily by Metro showing that the station near first rotary close to Nazrul Tirtha was named Bidhannagar. HIDCO chairman Debashis Sen had received formal petitions saying that this was quite misleading, when a station in New Town was designated as Bidhannagar.

The Transport department has already sent the letter with the revised names to HIDCO which the latter will communicate to RVNL and Metro Railways. Rabindra Tirtha metro station will now be named as Chinar Park, Titumir will be named as City Centre II, Sub CBD II as Mangaldeep, Convention Centre as Eco Park, New Town as Mother"s Wax Museum, CBD II as Siksha Tirtha, CBD I as Biswa Bangla Convention Centre , Sub CBD I as Swapna Bhor and Bidhannagar as Nazrul Tirtha.

RVNL will soon float tender for the balance stretch of airport connectivity from City Centre II to Airport. Though the construction of the metro stations in New Town are going on in full swing, the RVNL has not been able to have possession of the site for the Technopolis metro station due to land issues. The metro authorities have taken up the matter with the state government.