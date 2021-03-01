Garia-Airport corridor: Nod for naming of Metro stations

KOLKATA: The state Transport department has given the consent for naming the station opposite to BN-4 IT Park of Webel and Technopolis building as Nabadiganta Station in the Garia – Airport metro corridor. The previous station—which also comes within Nabadiganta Industrial Township Authority (NDITA)— near Bowler's Den will be known as Nalban.



"Sector 5 is officially known as Nabadiganta. So, NDITA—which is the urban local body for the area— has been trying to get one of the metro stations named after the town. The state Transport department has agreed to our proposal. This will be the last station before entering New Town from the Garia side towards the Airport," said a senior official of NDITA.

This station was informally named as Technopolis station while Nalban station was known as Nicco Park station.

In January, the Transport department agreed to the renaming of 9 metro stations in New Town. The renaming is in continuation of the ones in New Town along the same Garia-Airport alignment.

"A lot of changes and development have happened since the Metro construction had begun. These e-stations were named before many structures like Nazrul Tirtha or Biswa Bangla Convention Centre came up. We had felt that if the stations' names are as per the locations, it will be easier for the people to identify," a senior official of the Transport department said.

Rabindra Tirtha metro station will be named as Chinar Park. Titumir will be named as City Centre II, Sub CBD II as Mangaldeep, Convention Centre as Eco Park, New Town as Mother"s Wax Museum, CBD II as Siksha Tirtha, CBD I as Biswa Bangla Convention Centre , Sub CBD I as Swapna Bhor and Bidhannagar as Nazrul Tirtha.

The 32km-long metro corridor, being executed by Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd, the final nod for renaming the station will be accorded by the Centre. Recently, the Dakshineswar Metro was thrown open to people.