Garden Reach rape case: 1 arrested, SIT formed

KOLKATA: The police on Thursday have arrested a friend of the 26-year-old woman of Garden Reach for allegedly raping her and robbing cash worth Rs 15 lakh and other valuables from her flat.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Police has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the incident. The seven-member SIT, which will be led by an Assistant Commissioner, will also have women police officers.

According to police, the accused— Asgar Shah of Gaya, Bihar— was an electrician by profession and used to live at Garden Reach. He was in a relationship with the woman for the past three years.

Around a year ago, the woman's parents refused to accept the relationship. They used to keep her locked up in the flat before going out for work.

The accused confessed that he had made a duplicate key of the door lock and decamped with the money. However, police are yet to verify his

statement.

Meanwhile, the woman's confidential statement was recorded before a Magistrate and her medical examination was done. Probe is underway.