Garcha murder case: Cops file charsheet against granddaughter
Kolkata: Police on Saturday submitted the chargesheet against the granddaughter of Urmila Jund (65) who was killed at Garcha in Gariahat on December 12, 2019.
Sources informed to the police that Urmila was murdered in presence of her minor granddaughter. During investigation police had arrested Jund's daughter-in-law Dimple Jund and her lover Saurabh Puri and the minor girl.
Later it was found that they had added sleeping pills to Urmila's food.
Kanika went to her grandmother and gave her the
food.
When Urmila fell consciousness, the trio first strangulated her. Saurabh then beheaded her while she was still breathing.
After beheading Urmila, he cut open her abdomen and stabbed her several times.
After they were sure that Urmila had died, the trio framed the murder spot by ransacking the room.
Furthermore, they took out objects from the almirah and scattered them in the room, so that the case looked like a murder for loot of valuables.
While submitting the chargesheet against Urmila's granddaughter, police appealed before the Juvenile Justice Board to treat her
as an adult. Police have also filed chargesheet against Puri and Dimple on charges of murder.
