Gappi fish released in water bodies to check dengue, malaria

kolkata: New Town Kolkata Development Authority (NKDA) released Gappi fish in different water bodies to destroy the larvae of dengue and malaria virus carrying mosquitoes.



Debashis Sen, chairman of NKDA released Gappi fish to mark the beginning of the drive.

Gappi will be released at Kestopur and Bagjola canals and in the water bodies at Eco park and Eco Urban village. It will be released in other water bodies in New Town.

Gappi fish destroys the larvae that carry dengue and malaria pathogens.

Sen said NKDA has chalked out elaborate measures to destroy mosquito larvae. Awareness drives are being conducted and people have been requested to use mosquito nets, clear the water stored in containers, flower vase once in a week and keep the houses clean.

They have been advised to get in touch with doctors if they have fever. In mid 1990s, vast areas of south Kolkata particularly Kalighat and Bhowaniopure had been badly hit by malaria and malignant malaria.

The Kolkata Municipal Corporation ( KMC) had got in touch with experts across the country who advised the civic authorities to release Gappi fish in ponds and canals to destroy the mosquito larvae.The state Urban Development and Municipal Affairs department issued orders asking all civic bodies in the state to follow it. As a result of the sustained drives, the number of malaria and malignant malaria cases dropped drastically in Kolkata.