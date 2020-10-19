Gangster jumps to death to avoid arrest

Kolkata: A notorious criminal of Hooghly Abdul Hossain died after he jumped from a flat on the third floor of a housing complex in the Paikpara area on Sunday afternoon.



According to sources, on Sunday residents of the housing complex heard noise of altercation and clash from inside the said flat and informed police. When police reached the spot and knocked on the door, none responded.

Meanwhile, few police personnel waiting on the ground floor saw a man jumped from a window of the said flat and fell unconscious.

He was rushed to R G Kar Medical College and Hospital where the doctor declared him brought

dead.

Later police came to know that the deceased person identified as Abdul Hossain was a notorious criminal of Hooghly district and was wanted by the police.

Other residents of the housing informed police that he was staying in the flat for the past few days. An unnatural death case has been registered and a probe has been started.

Police claimed that a fight was going on between the persons staying inside the flat who were drunk. It is suspected that Hossain was trying to flee after seeing police.