Gangnapur rape: HC orders 2nd autopsy of victim's body

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday ordered second autopsy on the body of a woman who was allegedly gang-raped and murdered in Nadia's Gangnapur area.



Justice Rajasekhar Mantha, after reading the first autopsy report that did not mention the deceased was raped, directed the mother of the victim to give her statement. The

whole matter will be investigated by an officer of DSP rank. The autopsy report as well as the case diary should be submitted to the court by May 11. While the victim's husband works in Gulf, miscreants entered her house Kamarberia village of Majhergram gram panchayat on March 6 late night and allegedly raped her. After that an attempt was made to kill her by giving her poison. Her father admitted her to a nearby hospital. She was shifted to Kalyani Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College where she died.