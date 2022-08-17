Gangetic Bengal has 35% rain deficit of season so far

kolkata: Gangetic Bengal still has 35 per cent rain deficit of the season so far. Since June 1, only around 2 per cent rain deficit has been recovered over a span of two and half months. The weather experts have pointed out that the rain deficit will not be fully recovered in the current month also.



People in South Bengal continue to experience hot and humid weather as humidity levels run high. Overall rainfall deficit in Bengal stands at 20 per cent. Weather experts pointed out that as North Bengal districts received more rainfall than the south Bengal districts, the overall rain deficit reduced up to 20 per cent.

The weather experts apprehend that the rain deficit that has been created in July and August may not be compensated in August. There was no major rainfall in June and also in the first half of July. State received some rainfall in the latter half of July. According to the weather office data, North Bengal districts so far received more rainfall than the south but the overall deficit could not be compensated yet.

South Bengal had registered a rain deficit of around 47 per cent till July end but north Bengal has received 4 per cent extra rainfall. North Bengal districts on a number of occasions received heavy showers for a prolonged time. Rain deficit in Kolkata stood at 59 per cent at the end of June this year.

The Regional Meteorological Centre in Alipore said that a fresh low pressure is going to form over Bay of Bengal which may bring isolated heavy rainfall in various South Bengal districts particularly in the coastal areas in the weekend. There is also a prediction of scattered rainfall in Kolkata and other districts on Wednesday and Thursday giving some relief to the city dwellers who are reeling under sultry and humid weather.