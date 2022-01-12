Gangasagar Mela: About 60K pilgrims opt for e-snan so far

KOLKATA: Amid surge in COVID-19 cases, around 60,000 pilgrims had filed for e-Ganga snan at Gangasagar Mela this year so far.



Senior officials of the state government said: "We already gave more stress on the e-snan at Gangasagar Mela and we have found that pilgrims have responded to our request."

Pilgrims can book online a tirtha samagri pack comprising Ganga Jal in a container, prasad and the holy tika. The e-snan kits will be delivered to the pilgrims.

At least 50 counters will be set up at Sagar Island and in Kolkata from where devotees can take e-snan kit. If they cannot reach the spot, then the state government will also deliver it in their respective homes.

The e-snan will encourage pilgrims not to go for the holy dip in the river Ganga.

On Monday, the Calcutta High Court instructed that only fully vaccinated persons would be allowed to attend the annual Gangasagar Mela in Bengal. Only those who are having COVID negative in RT-PCR report within 72 hours, will be permitted to enter the Sagar Islands. The competent authority is directed to issue a notification in terms of Section 3 of Gangasagar Mela Act, 1976 declaring the whole of the area within the Sagar Islands as notified area within 24 hours.

The Chief Secretary will be personally liable to ensure the compliance of above directions as also the directions contained in the order of the Court dated January 7, 2022.

The Court also partially modified its order of January 7, changing the composition of a committee formed to look into the implementation of various safeguards during the Gangasagar Mela in light of the rise in

COVID-19 cases in the state. Earlier, the Court had ordered the formation of a three-member committee comprising the Leader of Opposition in the State or his representative, the Chairman of the West Bengal Human Rights Commission or his representative and a representative of the State.

Now, a two-member committee comprising retired High Court judge Justice Sampati Chatterjee as its Chairperson and the Member Secretary of West Bengal Legal Services Authority will oversee the conduct of the event.