Gangarampur & Balurghat: Left fails to field candidates in all seats

BALURGHAT: South Dinajpur district Left Front leadership has failed to field candidates in all seats for the upcoming civic polls of Balurghat and Gangarampur municipalities. The poll is slated to be held on February 27. The list was announced at Balurghat CPI (M) party office in presence of district CPI (M) secretary Narayan Biswas and state secretary of RSP Biswanath Chowdhury on Sunday evening. After the announcement of the party candidates, it was seen that the list was incomplete with the names of candidates for eight seats in the two civic bodies missing.



However, the Left leaders claimed that names of three candidates from Balurghat and five from Gangarampur will be announced shortly. The last date of filing nominations is on February 9. Both CPI (M) and RSP will fight jointly against Trinamool Congress (TMC) and BJP.

Of 25 wards in Balurghat, RSP will fight in 19 wards leaving six for CPI (M). In Gangarampur, CPI (M) will contest in 16 seats, leaving one each for RSP and CPI, covering all 18 wards. Narayan Biswas said the announcement of the remaining names of the candidates will be declared on time.

BJP declared their candidates for Balurghat and Gangarampur on Monday in Balurghat.