Ganga Sagar Mela to be held maintaining all protocol

Kolkata: The State Government is taking all necessary steps to ensure proper arrangements for the forthcoming Ganga Sagar Mela following all measures in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.



The Ganga Sagar Mela takes place in mid January where more than 15 lakh people turn up at Sagar Island from all across the country to take a holy dip at the confluence of Ganga and Bay of Bengal.

"On Thursday, we held the first meeting of Ganga Sagar 2021 with Police, PWD, Irrigation, Transport, BDOs, SDOs, etc. Keeping in mind the COVID situation, we discussed various aspects of preparation for the mela so that Covid norms are maintained," said Dr P Ulaganathan, District Magistrate of South 24-Parganas.

He reiterated that elaborate plans have to be made to maintain physical distance and

hygiene.

Every year, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also visits the mela venue in the first week of January to take stock of the arrangements. She is expected to hold the first virtual administrative meeting on Monday.