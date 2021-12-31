Ganga Sagar: At least 20L masks to be distributed, 30-40 RT-PCR centres

Sagar Island: Besides augmenting health infrastructure following directions of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with a recent spike in Covid cases, the administration is taking all measures to ensure that no pilgrims visit the Gangasagar Mela without wearing masks and a special vaccination drive has been taken up to check the spread of the disease.



As many as 20 lakh masks would be distributed in the mela that would begin from January 8 and the South 24-Parganas has 10 lakh vaccines in stock that would be used as and when required. This comes when the second dose vaccination coverage is of more than 80 percent and the remaining would be completed in the seven to eight days remaining for the Mela to start.

This comes when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hinted of imposing stricter restrictions with increase in the number of Covid cases, mainly in and around Kolkata, and 11 persons in the state detected with the new variant Omicron in the state till date.

The Chief Minister, who left Sagar Island on Thursday afternoon, had also given a set of directions while holding the administrative review meeting of South 24-Parganas to check Covid cases when around 30 lakh pilgrims would turn up at Sagar Island to take holy dip at the confluence of river Ganga and Bay of Bengal.

Following her direction, number of Covid testing centres are getting increased and the district administration is roping in more number of doctors, nurses and paramedical staff. Earlier only 13 RT-PCR testing centres were planned, mainly at the entry points. Now mobile testing centres will be in place taking the total number to around 30 to 40.

When asked whether any step would be taken to ensure use of mask at the Mela ground and temple premises, District Magistrate P Ulaganathan said: "This is a religious festival so it is not right to impose fine on anyone if found not wearing mask. But we have informed the police and there are our volunteers who will keep a close watch to make sure no one visit the place without wearing mask. We will distribute 20 lakh masks".

Around 1300 beds have been tagged in different hospitals including Diamond Harbour Medical College, ESI Hospital and sub-division level hospital along with a 300 bed Covid hospital at Sagar Island. There are also dedicated 10 ICU beds in cases needed for pilgrims. He further said that Gangasagar Mela was organised last time amidst the Covid situation and there was no report of any untoward incident.

Stress has also been given on creating awareness in different languages including Hindi, Odiya, Telegu, Bengali and English. There would a surveillance using drone.