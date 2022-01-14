Top
Gang trying to cheat people by offering Covid vaccine booster doses: Cops

KOLKATA: Kolkata Police have come to know about a gang that is trying to cheat people by offering Covid vaccine booster doses.

On Thursday Joint Commissioner of Police (Jt. CP), Crime, Murlidhar tweeted that it is a new method of cheating.

The tweet read, "Fraudsters have found a new way to cheat people. They may call or send message and ask people if they need booster dose for Covid-19. If answer is yes, they might send a link and ask for clicking the link and then ask for OTP. Be alert, this is a ploy to siphon off your money. If you receive such calls or text message don't download any link and don't share OTP."

Though no such complaints were received, a good number of people who smelt a rat and did not reply to such messages informed the cops.

While some of them were asked to download a link, a good number of people were asked to share OTP by offering Covid vaccine booster dose. Cops asked people to stay alert against such fraudulent attempts.

