Gang of tyre-thieves busted, four held

KOLKATA: Bidhannagar Police busted a gang of thieves, which was involved in stealing car wheels (tyres) in Salt Lake.

In the past two months, several incidents of theft of wheels were reported from Salt Lake, police said. To nab the culprits, police had stepped up its vigilance.

Cops scrutinised several CCTV footages and spotted a group of people riding a white sedan during the wee hours. The accused used to operate between 1 am and 4 am.

Though the car was spotted in several footages collected on different days, the registration number could not be identified. Later on Monday night, policemen travelling in a patrolling van of Bidhannagar North police station spotted the white sedan. The accused tried to flee.

But, police chased them and intercepted the accused near AA block. Three men, identified as Nur Hossain of Tiljala, Md. Shabbir of Topsia and Salamul Hossain of Kareya, were nabbed. A car wheel and equipment used in removing tyres were seized. After they were produced before the Bidhannagar ACJM court on Tuesday, the accused were remanded in police custody till May 17. During interrogation, the accused told police that they used to sell the stolen wheels to a man identified as Md. Washim of Park Street. Later police raided Washim's shop and nabbed him as well. Also, 33 stolen car wheels were recovered.