Gaming application fraud: Another aide of Amir held

KOLKATA: Kolkata Police has arrested another associate of Amir Khan in the e-nuggets gaming app fraud case on Wednesday night. Vikram Gandhi of Beliaghata was picked by the police late Wednesday night from his house.

According to police, the probe revealed that Gandhi had converted about Rs 2 crore of Amir through Rumen Agarwal. Also Gandhi used to act as mediator in the fraud between Amir and others. Police

came to know about Gandhi after Rumen was interrogated. Kolkata Police had arrested

two persons involved in the racket identified as Shahariar and Wahid from Bihar during the Durga Puja. Police had found 1600 bank accounts linked to the fraudulent business.