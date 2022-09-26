Gaming app fraud case: SI of Park Street police station 'closed'

KOLKATA: A Sub Inspector (SI) of Park Street police station has been closed in connection with the mobile gaming application fraud case.



The policeman was allegedly aware of the illegal activity but did not make any steps to act against the malpractice.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had seized Rs 17.32 crore in cash from the residence of Amir Khan, promoter of a mobile gaming app company in the Garden Reach area on September 11 as part of a money laundering investigation.

Khan used to lure youths to invest money in a gambling-like style. Initially, a small amount of money was invested.

When the users found that they were getting a good amount of money after winning a game.

Being convinced, when the youths invested more money the withdrawal procedure was suspended and Khan used to misappropriate the money.

It is alleged that in February 2021, a complaint was lodged at the Park Street police station in connection with the cheating but the police did nothing to stop it.

Sources informed that after the ED raid, when this information came to light, Kolkata Police started an inquiry and found alleged negligence on behalf of the closed SI of the Park Street police station.

It may be mentioned that Khan was arrested from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh about two days ago in connection with the case registered at the Park Street police station.

He was brought to Kolkata on transit remand. On Saturday the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (CMM) court sent him to police custody for 14 days.