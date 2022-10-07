Gaming app fraud: 2 more held, Rs 20 crore recovered

kolkata: Kolkata Police has arrested two more persons from Bihar in connection with the gaming app fraud case.



According to sources, the arrested persons identified as Shahariar and Wahid were arrested during the Puja days and have been brought to Kolkata on transit remand. Till now eight persons have been arrested by the police in the gaming app fraud case.

This apart, police have found 1600 bank accounts linked to the fraudulent business and Rs 20 crore were found in 1200 such accounts. Police also came to during investigation that a huge amount of money was invested in crypto currency.

Earlier the Enforcement Directorate (ED) which is investigating under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) had freezed crypto currencies worth around Rs 47 lakh. Police after arresting Amir Khan, conducted a raid at an office in Salt Lake Sector V.