Gaming app case: Kolkata police raids multiple places

KOLKATA: Kolkata Police on Thursday conducted raids at multiple locations in the city in connection with the fraudulent activity through the gaming app, e-nuggets.



On Wednesday night police raided an office at the Salt Lake Sector V in connection with the same case and recovered more than 1900 SIM cards which are being used for the fraudulent activities.

According to sources, after arresting the prime accused of the case, Amir Khan from Ghaziabad a few days, cops came to know about another person identified as Subhajit who is reportedly involved in the cheating and at present is in Dubai. Cops went to his house in the B K Paul Avenue area but did not find anything unusual.

Police also raided an office at Mahabirthala in Behala where another fraudulent activity was going on through a dating app. Police suspect that Subhajit is one of the masterminds of the fraudulent business that is being operated from somewhere abroad.

It may be mentioned that on Wednesday during the raid at the Sector V office, cops found several servers were being operated remotely for automatic generation of OTPs. It is suspected that the system is being run from Dubai. Police may seek help from Interpol for the purpose of investigation.