Gallery dedicated to lesser-known revolutionaries of freedom struggle to come up at Alipore Jail Museum

KOLKATA: A gallery dedicated to the lesser-known revolutionaries, who had sacrificed their lives in India's freedom movement, will be set up at the Alipore Jail Museum.



More than 75 revolutionaries had been hanged at the Alipore Central Correctional Home. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had inaugurated the museum on September 21.

Dinesh Gupta, arrested in connection with the killing of Simpson at the Writers' Building in 1930, was hanged at the Alipore Central Jail in July 1931. Ramakrishna Biswas, who was hanged for killing British Officer Craig, was hanged at the jail in 1931. Pritilata Waddedar came in contact with him and visited him at the jail 40 times. After he was hanged, she went back to Chitagong and joined revolutionary movement under the leadership of Master da Surya Sen.

A heritage hotel will be constructed inside the compound of the correctional home. The police museum, situated on APC Road, will be shifted to the site. There are about 35 heritage structures, out of which five have been restored and work on the other buildings will be taken up.

Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation has been entrusted with the job of landscaping. A coffee shop and restaurant have been set up for the visitors.

Two rooms have been dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi and Subhas Chandra Bose. It has been proposed to install a light and sound show like the Cellular Jail in Andamans.

Built in 1906, the jail stands on 15. 5 acres. Jawaharlal Nehru was kept as a prisoner in the jail for some time. Four revolutionaries who later became Mayors of Calcutta ( now Kolkata) had been kept at the jail as prisoners. CR Das, JM Sengupta, Subhas Chandra Bose and Dr BC Roy had served jail term at the correctional home.

The Sedition Committee headed by Justice Rowlat had dealt in details about the revolutionaries of Punjab, Bengal and Maharastra. The report and other documents along with the arms seized from the revolutionaries will be on display.