Functions, powers of State Security Advisor Surajit Kar Purakayastha will be kept in abeyance: Directive

Kolkata: Functions and powers of State Security Advisor (SSA) Surajit Kar Purakayastha will be kept in abeyance during the elections.



Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay on Wednesday issued an order in this regard. This comes following Election Commission's direction in this regard.

Purakayastha had retired in 2018 and since then he is serving as the State Security Advisor.

This comes when Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee had also raised allegation of Union Home minister Amit Shah's intervention in the day-to-day functioning of the Election Commission.

It may be mentioned that the retired IPS officer was also summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the multi-crore Saradha chit fund scam a few days ago.

Trinamool Congress had taken a swipe at BJP saying that its most trusted allies at present are CBI, ED and I-T as they are being allegedly used to keep state administration under pressure in the poll-bound Bengal.

The state's rulling party criticised the BJP saying that it is using the central agencies when left with no support of any other political

party.

Stating that the BJP is failing to fight the Opposition, mainly Trinamool Congress, Trinamool Congress MP Derek O'Brien had stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah do not even bother to make a pretense of a fair

play.

"Carpet bombing opponents and keeping State admin under pressure. Modi-Shah do not even bother to make a pretense of fair play,"

he had tweeted.