Fun Street spreads joy ahead of Christmas

Kolkata: Elgin Road, which houses the famous residence of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, turned into Fun Street where people soaked up the yuletide sprit on Sunday.



The Fun Street saw people from across the city participating in a plethora of open-to-all events such as cycling, roller-skating and outdoor games like badminton, cricket, football and basketball.

"We have been organising it for the last three years, with an objective of uniting people from all communities on Elgin Road and welcome Christmas and New Year. The event signifies the unity in diversity culture of India. We are thankful to our Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Mayor Firhad Hakim, for helping us and making the event a successful one. Our Chief Minister advocates religious harmony in the best possible way. Delivering the message of harmony is the main purpose, especially at a time when nationwide protest is going across the country against Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC," said Ashim Kumar Basu, chairman of the Bhowanipore Sports Lovers Association and councillor of ward 70.

The Fun Street, which started at 5 am and concluded at 9 am, had a special zone for kids' activities such chess zone, painting zone and DJ music. People were also enjoying with pets.

"My daughter is enjoying a lot. She is cycling here.Fun Street is a complete family entertainment for one and all on Elgin Road," said Paras Shah, a resident of Elgin Road.