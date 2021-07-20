'Full vaccination certificate or –ve RT-PCR report must for flyers to state'

KOLKATA: The Bengal government informed the Ministry of Civil Aviation that all passengers of inbound flights to the state will have to produce either a full vaccination certificate or a negative report of the RT-PCR test — conducted within 72 hours of the flight's departure — at the time of boarding. The norm is applicable for passengers of both commercial and non-commercial flights. Passengers who have received both the Covid vaccine doses need not furnish an RT-PCR test report.



On Monday, the state Home Secretary BP Gopalika wrote to Secretary of the Ministry of Civil Aviation PS Kharola stating that "it has been decided by the state government that all in-bound flight passengers (commercial and non-commercial flights) shall produce at the time of boarding either a proof of full vaccination or an RT-PCR negative test report for a test conducted within 72 hours of such flight departure".

It has been further stated that it will come into force with immediate effect and urged the ministry to "issue suitable instructions to all concerned".

Copy of the letter has also been forwarded to state Health Secretary N S Nigam, District Magistrates of North 24-Parganas, Darjeeling and West Burdwan, Commissioner of Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate. It has also been forwarded to the Director of Kolkata Airport and managers of Bagdogra and Andal airports for necessary action in this regard.

Issuing a subsequent travel alert, the Kolkata Airport authorities tweeted: "As per latest guidelines of West Bengal Govt, all in-bound flight passengers (commercial & non-commercial flight) shall produce at time of boarding either proof of full vaccination or RT-PCR negative test report for test conducted within 72hrs of such flight departure". Sources in the state Secretariat maintained that the step has been taken to ensure further check on the number of Covid cases in the state. The Covid positivity rate has dropped below 1.5 per cent in the state with relentless efforts taken up by the Bengal government since the Assembly elections were over. As per the record of the past three days, around 100 flights landed at Kolkata Airport with passengers varying between 11,9612 and 14,456. At least 10,752 passengers left Kolkata in 92 flights on Sunday.