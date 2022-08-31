Full-fledged emergency medicine dept to come up at 11 med colleges

kolkata: With an attempt to provide prompt treatment to the patients at the emergency ward, the state health department is going to introduce a full-fledged emergency medicine department in 11 medical colleges across the state after Puja.



According to health department sources, around 132 posts have been created including the posts of faculties and specialized doctors. With the introduction of a full fledged emergency medicine department, post graduation courses on emergency medicine would also be started in all these 11 medical colleges. SSKM is the only state run hospital in the state to run an emergency medicine department. The other medical colleges which are going to have new emergency medicine department are Calcutta Medical College and Hospital, RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, NRS Medical College and Hospital, Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital, The College of Medicine and Sagore Dutta Hospital, Burdwan Medical College and Hospital, Midnapore Medical College and Hospital, North Bengal Medical College and Hospital, Bankura Sammilani Medical College and Hospital, Malda Medical College and Hospital and Murshidabad Medical College.

MD courses will also be introduced in these medical colleges.

After induction of 132 faculties and medical officers, health workers will also be recruited in the emergency medicine department of all medical colleges, sources said.

Experts said that once the emergency medicine department is launched in all these medical colleges, the treatment will be enhanced in the emergency ward of these medical colleges. It may be mentioned here that the CMCH came up with a host of new departments which include surgical oncology, radiotherapy, nuclear medicine, oncopathology, pediatric medicine

and nuclear medicine departments. The bed strength is going up at the Cardiology department.

Steps have been taken to revamp the services in the neuromedicine, neurosurgery, nephrology and urology departments. The infrastructure at the PICU is getting a boost and a new pediatric medicine department will soon be set up. It may be mentioned here that a dedicated geriatric department with an initial capacity of 30 beds has been introduced at the fifth floor of NCB Bhavan of the CMCH.