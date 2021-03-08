Full-blown factional feud in BJP after first candidate list comes out

Kolkata: Factional feud in BJP once again came to light in different parts of the Jangalmahal districts when they expressed their resentment over the filing of candidates.



The BJP had announced names of candidates for 57 seats that are going for polls in the first and second phases on March 27 and April 1. There were protests against filing of candidates mainly in Purulia and West Midnapore. The local BJP leaders were also even found burning party flags as the candidate was not of their choice.

The party has left Bagmundi seat for its ally All Jharkhand Students' Union (AJSU). It came up as a major cause of concern for the BJP workers in Baghmundi in Purulia district. The workers stated that there will be a "game" (khela hobe) if a BJP candidate is not filed from the seat. They had also staged a demonstration and burnt the party's flag at Jhalda's Jargo More protesting against the party's decision.

There was also resentment among the local BJP workers over filing former MLA Sudip Mukherjee from Purulia Assembly constituency and Narahari Mahato from Joypur Assembly constituency. Known close to BJP leader Suvendhu Adhikari, Mukherjee joined BJP just a few months ago while Mahato joined BJP leaving Forward Bloc.

Similarly, BJP workers staged a demonstration at different places including Bajarpara in Sabang demanding change of candidate from Sabang Assembly constituency. Here the party has nominated former Trinamool Congress zila parishad member Amulya Maity.

Local BJP workers are not accepting as the party's candidate from the Assembly seat and even threatened to file an independent candidate if Maity is not changed.