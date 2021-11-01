Fuel prices hiked again: Diesel crosses Rs 101/l-mark in city

Kolkata: Setting a new record, the rate of diesel for the first time in Kolkata has crossed Rs 101 per litre-mark on Sunday.



The price of petrol has also increased by 33 paise and it is just 21 paisa less to touch Rs 110 per litre.

The petrol and diesel price in Kolkata on Sunday stood at Rs 109.80 per litre and Rs 101.19 per litre respectively.

The petrol and diesel price in Kolkata has been increasing almost every day for the past one month.

It has even gone up amidst the festive season.

The skyrocketing of fuel prices, mainly of diesel, ahead of Diwali has come up as a major cause of concern.

The reason being the transportation cost of essential commodities has already gone up by around 10 percent compared to that of the previous rates and it is resulting in skyrocketing prices of essential commodities, vegetables and fruits. Protesting against the abnormal hike in diesel price, truck operators would hold a rally from near Central Metro Station to Gandhi Statue on Mayor Road.

Around 7.26 lakh trucks and mini-trucks ply in the state.

President of Federation of West Bengal Truck Operators' Association, Subhas Chandra Bose, said: "Already 50 percent of the truck stopped plying to avoid incurring further losses. We would hold a rally demanding immediate reduction in diesel and petrol prices".