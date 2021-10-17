Fuel prices hiked again, cost of petrol breaches Rs 106 mark

Kolkata: With another hike in rates of petrol and diesel, even amidst Durga Puja, woes of common people continue unabated. The prices have inched up to new levels across the nation resulting in skyrocketing costs of essential goods and vegetables.



On Saturday, the rate of petrol crossed the Rs 106-mark and diesel price was just Rs 2.67 short of a century. Petrol and diesel prices in Kolkata stood at Rs 106.11 per litre and Rs 97.33 per litre with an increase of 34 paise per litre and 35 paise respectively on Saturday.

The prices of both had earlier increased on the day of Maha Navami and Dashami (Thursday and Friday). On the day of Maha Navami, the petrol price increased by 34 paise and again the next day, there was a hike of 33 paise per litre. While on each of these two days the price of diesel increased by 35 paise.

The price of petrol and diesel did not increase, amidst the festival, only on five days since October 1. The fuel prices remained constant at Rs 105.10 per litre (petrol) and Rs 96.28 per litre (diesel) only on the days of Ekadashi (October 11), Maha Saptami (October 12) and Maha Asthami (October 13). Earlier in this month, the fuel prices did not increase on October 3 and 4.

This is the first time when petrol price has crossed the Rs 106-mark in the city. The abnormal hike in fuel prices has resulted in an increase in transportation cost of essential goods and vegetables by at least 20 to 25 per cent.

"Firstly, there is a dearth in supply of adequate quantities of vegetables at the time of the state's biggest festival as agricultural land went underwater due to the floods. Now, the abnormal hike in petrol prices is increasing the transportation cost of vegetables. Earlier, we had to pay Rs 3,000 for transportation from Arambagh in Hooghly to Koley Market in Sealdah. Now, we pay nearly Rs 4,000 due to an increase in fuel prices," said a member of the agriculture marketing's task force Rabindranath Koley.

Prices of green chillies have shot up from Rs 100 to Rs 150 a kg, pointed gourd (potol) and tomatoes are being sold at around Rs 80 to Rs 100, green and red amaranth leaves are also getting sold at a higher price of Rs 50 to Rs 60 per kg and pumpkin costs Rs 40 to Rs 50 a kg, brinjal — the cost of which has almost doubled — is being sold at Rs 80 to Rs 90.