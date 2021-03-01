Fuel price hike increases costs of veggies, fishes

KOLKATA: The rising fuel prices are having a cascading effect on the costs of other essential commodities like vegetables and fishes. The surge in fuel prices has led to an increase in the transportation costs of these



commodities.

"With the hike in prices of fuels, the prices of vegetables have also been increased," said a vegetable seller.

"It is becoming increasingly difficult for the common man to buy day-to-day household items," said a vendor selling vegetables.

The fish sellers have claimed that the drivers of the trucks are refusing to transport products due to the steep hike in prices of the petrol and diesel.

"Most of the drivers refuse to transport the products to the local market due to the hike in fuel prices. It is the duty of the Central government to look into the matter and suggest ways to control the fuel price hike," said Kanon Shah, Secretary of the Patipukur market, which is one of the largest wholesale fish markets

in the city.

According to the vegetable sellers, the rising fuel prices have impacted the costs of local products.

"The situation has turned grim. Most of the drivers are claiming that if their car owners do not increase their salaries, then it will be difficult for them to run the vehicles considering spiraling fuel prices," Shah added.

Shah said the sellers had already sent a deputation to the Chief Minister, urging her to take up the matter with the

Prime minister.