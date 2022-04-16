Fuel price hike: Fare of pvt long-distance buses increased

KOLKATA: Most of the private long-distance buses, including Volvo have started fleecing passengers citing high cost of maintenance and sky rocketing diesel price.



It is learnt that the rate of ticket from Kolkata (Esplanade) to Asansol which was earlier Rs 400 is now available at Rs 550. Similarly, the fare of private AC bus as well as Volvo from Kolkata to Siliguri, which was earlier Rs 1250 has now doubled.

"Yes, there is an increase in fare because AC buses consume one litre of diesel to run 1. 5 kilometers and non AC bus consume one litre of diesel to run 3. 5 kilometres," said Tapan Banerjee, general secretary of Joint Council of Bus Syndicates.

Bus operators also claimed that they are unable to run buses due to skyrocketing diesel price which now stands at Rs 99.83 per litre.

"In the last one year, the price of diesel has increased by more than Rs 15 and the bus fare is the same. We will die an unnatural death if the price of diesel is increased by the Central government in future," said Banerjee.