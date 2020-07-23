Fuel price hike: As mark of protest bus operators will not buy diesel every Monday

Kolkata: Private bus operators have decided not to buy diesel every Monday as a mark of protest against the spiraling fuel price.



"Centre has increased the diesel price more than 20 times since March till date.

The diesel price has shot up by at least Rs 10. Today, the diesel price is Rs 76.77 per litre. To protest against diesel price hike, private bus owners will not buy diesel from petrol pumps once a week starting from July 27.

On Mondays, private buses will run with the remaining fuel left in its tank on Sunday," said

Tapan Banerjee, general secretary of Joint Council of Bus Syndicates.

"Private bus owners are unable to run buses due to skyrocketing diesel price and maintenance cost. At present, only 1,000 private buses are running across the city. We have written several letters to Prime Minister Modi demanding immediate withdrawal of increased diesel price. We have not yet

received any response from

their end," said West Bengal Bus and Minibus Owners' Association Secretary Pradip Narayan Bose.