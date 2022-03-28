Fuel price hike: App-cab operators call for indefinite strike from today

kolkata: Protesting against spiralling diesel price hike by the Central government, the Kolkata Ola Uber App-Cab Operator and Drivers Union (KOUACODU) had decided to go for indefinite strike from Monday.



"The app cabs will stay off roads from March 28, 2022. The indefinite strike is to protest against sky rocketing diesel price hike by the Modi government," said Md Manu, general secretary of KOUACODU. He reiterated that during pre COVID-19 pandemic period, the price of diesel was Rs 64.65 per litre. Today, the price has shot up to Rs 89.79. The online cab operators pointed out that on one hand the Modi government is increasing the fuel price. On the other hand, the cab aggregators are not paying commission to the drivers. "These companies deliberately hike the fare during the rainy season or bus/ auto rickshaw strike day and don't pay commission to the driver. We urge the state government to look into it," pointed out Manu. According to KOUACODU, usually the cab aggregators pay 25 percent commission to the driver. At present, the cab aggregators are charging six perc ent extra charge from passengers. It is not paying the driver from that extra amount.