Fuel costs hiked 10 times in 12 days

Kolkata: Following a one-day pause, fuel prices increased to an all-time high in the city on Saturday, this is the 10th hike in 12 days.



Petrol price, on Saturday, reached Rs 112.19 (an increase by 84 paise) per litre and diesel Rs 97.02 (an increase by 80 paise) per litre. Coming just ahead of the Ramzan the hike will pinch the pockets as prices of essential goods will surge further.

This is the 10th increase in prices since the ending of a four-and-half-month long hiatus in rate revision on March 22.

Since March 22, petrol and diesel prices have risen cumulatively by around Rs 6.40-6.50 per litre (i.e., by 6.3 per cent and 7.1 per cent respectively), as of March 31.

Petroleum dealers are apprehending further increases in fuel prices because of the sharp jump in crude oil prices in international markets.

Slamming the Modi government for the spiralling fuel price, Kunal Ghosh, state general-secretary of Trinamool Congress (TMC), said: "People should not vote for BJP that is increasing the petrol, diesel and LPG gas prices. Why is the Bengal Governor not tweeting against the spiralling fuel price."

He reiterated that the pressure on the general public has been increasing for 12 days now. "The price of petrol and diesel did not increase even once during the voting period in the five states.

It increased just after the results were declared," Ghosh said.

Earlier, Abhishek Banerjee, TMC national general-secretary, had tweeted: "Let's break it down for the big lecturers, the promise breakers, Jumlebaaz and the hate mongers… @BJP4India is showering thr care upon the people of India with BRAZEN REPEATED PRICE HIKES. In the name of good governance, all @PMOIndia has done is wreaked havoc in our lives."

The Trinamool Congress had also alleged that BJP was trying to divert people's attention from the issue and thus maligning Bengal's image by alleging deterioration of the law and order situation in the state.

Reacting to the issue, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said: "It (fuel price hike) is a return gift of Narendra Modi to the people of Uttar Pradesh who voted for his party. They should have reduced the prices but instead, prices have gone up, adding to the inconvenience of common people…They have increased the prices of around 800 essential drugs. One has to spend extra money even to buy a basic tablet-like Crocin (paracetamol)," she added.