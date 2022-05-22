Fuel costs decrease in Kolkata, petroleum dealers' association unhappy with price cut

kolkata: Petrol and diesel prices in Kolkata dropped with the central government announcing a cut in the excise duty of Rs 8 per litre on petrol and Rs 6 per litre on diesel. Petrol and diesel sold at Rs 106.03 and Rs 92.76 on Sunday.



However, the petroleum dealers' association in the city expressed disappointment over the sudden cut and said that they will go for

'No Purchase' on Tuesday and an hour 'Light Off' at all the petrol pumps across the state from 7 pm to 8 pm on the same day.

"When the price increased it went up by leaps and bounds but it came down drastically at a time. They should

have followed a price metering system. The petrol pumps are suffering huge losses to the tune of Rs 7 to 10 lakh already and this sudden cut has added salt to our wounds," Prasenjit Sen, Joint Secretary of Petroleum Dealers Association said.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Saturday termed the Centre's move as an

attempt to "fool the people" as it had increased the prices by leaps and bounds in the last few months.

TMC national spokesperson Sukhendu Sekhar Ray said this cut is not enough to bring down inflation and maintained that the state will slash fuel prices once the Centre cleared its dues amounting to Rs 97,000 crore.

The Mamata Banerjee government has been providing subsidy of Re 1 on every litre of petrol and diesel for the last three years and have spent Rs 1500 crore to provide relief to common people.

Road tax to the tune of Rs 400 crores have also been waived for benefitting the common people.