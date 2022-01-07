Fruit packets with 'Get well Soon' message from CM being given to poor infected with Covid

Kolkata: Poor people who are in home isolation after getting infected with Covid are now receiving fruit packets with a 'Get Well Soon' message from Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.



On Tuesday, State chief secretary H.K. Dwivedi had directed all the District Magistrates to make immediate arrangements for supply of food to the poor people who are in home isolation.

The food packet would contain puffed rice, rice, pulses, biscuits and some more dry items.

"We are packing it (fruits) in a basket. We are keeping it at a nearby godown. The Kolkata Municipal Corporation officials will come and take the fruits," said a fruit merchant in Central Kolkata.

It is learnt that KMC will collect the fruits and send it to the boroughs from where the fruits will be delivered at the doors steps of the individuals. The police would also be roped in this delivery process.