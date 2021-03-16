From where is BJP getting so much money, asks Mamata

Jhalda/Balarampur: Raising questions over the influx of huge amount of funds in the polls by the BJP, Trinamool Congress(TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee accused the ruling party in the Centre of sitting on stack of money that they made out of "notebandi (demonetisation)".



"From where have they made such a huge amount of money. They are selling out everything starting from telecom to railways. They made a huge amount of money out of notebandi and give a booty of Rs 500 to Rs 1000 to people at the time of elections, Banerjee said.

Addressing a sea of people sitting in a wheelchair at Jhalda, 300-km from Kolkata, the TMC chief said: "Earlier their condition was such that four of their leaders used to smoke one same bidi.

Now they have crores of rupees. Even they are bringing some journalists in chartered flight from Delhi. Do not take the money if they offer it to you. It is not their money."

"Keep one thing in mind that if ideology is lost, everything is lost. If your values are lost, everything is lost," she said alerting people to be

aware of BJP as they will bring in outsiders to loot vote of common people.

Vehemently criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said: "They can do nothing apart from creating riots and spreading canards. Their Prime Minister cannot run the country. Completely incompetent and autocratic. There is no democracy in the country. People do not get their due justice.

Civil society is being silenced."

She added: "They think that there will be only one political party in the country that is BJP. But our fight from Bengal is against this autocracy. We will not let them grab power in Bengal. We want a united Bengal we will not let them divide it on the basis of religion."

It needs a mention that Trinamool Congress's had won in seven out of nine seats in Purulia in 2016 Assembly polls. But it trailed in all the seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

In this connection, Banerjee said: "BJP had managed to win in Jangalmahal two years ago. But what they have done? It is our government that introduced Laws ensuring rights for tribal land and also write to the Centre to give recognition to Sari religion."

Recollecting how she was repeatedly attacked including at Nandigram so that she cannot campaign for her party's candidates, Banerjee said: "I strongly believe that my TMC workers are very strong. If I can fight with an injured leg, why all of you will refrain from the fight now. Don't sit idle at home being upset over any reason. Step out as the bugle for poll battle has been sounded and it's a soldier's duty to fight."

Banerjee will be addressing public meetings at Saltora, Chhatna and Raipur in Bankura on Tuesday. While she will address two back-to-back public rallies at Lalgarh and Gopiballavpur on Wednesday.