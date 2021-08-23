From today, KMC to administer both doses of vaccine 6 days a week

Kolkata: Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) will provide both first and second dose vaccine from its urban primary health centres (UPHCs) and mega centres from Monday onwards.



The first dose will be provided from 10 am till 3 pm while the second dose will be administered from 3 pm to 4 pm.

"We have noticed that people have been turning up in much less number for receiving second doses. So we have gone back to the old pattern of first dose and second dose on all six days (Monday to Saturday)," a senior official of KMC's Health department

said. The Kolkata civic body last week had scheduled second dose vaccination on Monday, Wednesday and Friday while first dose shots were scheduled to be administered on Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

As per vaccination figures, on the days scheduled for second dose, the number of vaccine recipients was almost half than the recipients of the first dose on their scheduled days.

The second dose of over 1 lakh people is pending as per records of Kolkata Municipal Corporation.