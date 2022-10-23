From October 28, take a joyride in double-decker bus every weekend

Kolkata: Buoyed by the tremendous response of tourists taking a joyride in a double-decker bus in Kolkata during Durga Puja, the West Bengal Tourism Development Corporation (WBTDCL) is all set to commence the service during the weekends starting from October 28.



The ride which has been christened as 'Kolkata Connect' will start at 2.00 pm sharp on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from the Tourism Centre at BBD BAG and will drive past Lalit Great Eastern-Raj Bhavan-Curzon Park-Red Road Crossing-Akashvani Bhavan. There will be drop off at St John's Church, Eden Gardens, Princep Ghat and Victoria Memorial. The tour of a duration of 3 hours 30 minutes will end at Victoria Memorial or at the Tourism Centre.

The rates for the upper deck and lower deck with seating capacity for 12 and 14 guests have been fixed at Rs 649 and Rs 499 respectively. Guide, bus charges, parking fees and entrance charges are included in the package.

The tourist booking the upper deck should take proper protective measures like an umbrella, sun-screen protection etc as the deck is roofless. Those booking the lower deck will be allowed to go to the upper deck of the bus when the bus will be stationary at destinations and not otherwise. Tea and biscuits will be served during the tour.

"Rs 500 extra charge will be applicable for foreigners for the tour as Victoria Memorial entry fees," a senior WBTDCL official said.

Bookings can be done online through the website of WBTDCL but the package is non-refundable and no pre /postponement will be allowed.

The service was launched on September 27 by state Tourism minister Babul Supriyo and was continued during the Durga Puja.

The double-decker ran at full capacity which prompted the Tourism department to relaunch the package in a new manner from October 28.