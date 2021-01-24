From LoC to LAC, strong India following Netaji's footsteps: Modi

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose would have been proud to see that the country has become strong and is following his footsteps from the LoC to the LAC.



The Line of Control (LoC) divides Jammu and Kashmir between India and Pakistan, while the Line of Actual Control (LAC) separates India and China.

The Prime Minister said Netaji is the biggest source of inspiration for the dream of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (Self-reliant India) and 'Sonar Bangla' (Golden Bengal).

Netaji would have been proud that the government he dreamt of is fighting a pandemic with vaccines developed by it, and gave a befitting reply whenever its sovereignty was challenged, Modi said on the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji which was celebrated by the Centre as 'Parakram Diwas'.

"I sometimes wonder how Netaji would have felt had he seen how a new and strong India is taking shape," he said at a programme at the Victoria Memorial Hall here.

"From the LAC to LoC, the world is witnessing a strong India that was once envisioned by Netaji. India today is giving a befitting reply wherever attempts are made to challenge its sovereignty," he said.

Referring to the question that Netaji had asked his nephew Sisir Bose before his daring escape from house arrest, Modi said: "If today Indians place their hands on their hearts and feel Netaji's presence, they will hear the same question: Will you do something for me? This task is to make India self-reliant."